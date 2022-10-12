Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $9.02 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 9.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 2,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,595. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.