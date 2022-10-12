Claris Advisors LLC MO Sells 6,389 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock remained flat at $19.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,065. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46.

