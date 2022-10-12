Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,370 ($40.72) to GBX 3,380 ($40.84) in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clarkson Price Performance

CKNHF traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $30.36. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

