Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.40. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

Comet Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million and a P/E ratio of 55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

Comet Industries Company Profile

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

