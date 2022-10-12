Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $104.02 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 2.0% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $104,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after acquiring an additional 465,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.19 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

