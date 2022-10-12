Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $17.37 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. cut its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned about 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.06. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,385. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $80.51 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $110.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

