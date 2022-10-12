Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $301.88 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,037 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.06. 971,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,381,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $114.80.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

