Comparing JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for JOYY and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 1 2 1 0 2.00 Skillz 1 4 1 0 2.00

JOYY currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.95%. Skillz has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 416.00%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than JOYY.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.62 billion 0.73 -$80.29 million $0.74 33.01 Skillz $384.09 million 1.02 -$181.38 million ($0.61) -1.54

This table compares JOYY and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares JOYY and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 2.75% 3.47% 2.11% Skillz -68.02% -45.06% -29.64%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Skillz shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats Skillz on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia and others. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

