ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 94,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,193,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $521.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,729 shares in the company, valued at $599,077.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,077.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,794,645 shares of company stock worth $16,750,051 over the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 18.6% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.0% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.