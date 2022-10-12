Contrasting MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 8 0 3.00 Trevali Mining 3 2 0 0 1.40

MP Materials currently has a consensus target price of $49.06, suggesting a potential upside of 68.75%. Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.44, suggesting a potential upside of 175.00%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than MP Materials.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 49.26% 25.19% 13.59% Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares MP Materials and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 15.55 $135.04 million $1.32 22.02 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.05 $26.02 million ($0.15) -1.07

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Trevali Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.5% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Trevali Mining on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

