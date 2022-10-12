Contrasting Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,630.89% -27.92% -25.60% Motorola Solutions 14.22% -571.78% 12.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ondas and Motorola Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 49.56 -$15.02 million ($0.74) -4.57 Motorola Solutions $8.17 billion 4.59 $1.25 billion $6.93 32.36

Analyst Recommendations

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motorola Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ondas and Motorola Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 2 6 0 2.75

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $289.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Ondas.

Risk and Volatility

Ondas has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Ondas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

(Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, and critical infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce. Its land mobile radio communications and video security and access control devices include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, fixed and mobile video cameras, and accessories; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Software and Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions through on-premise and as a service. It serves government, public safety, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

