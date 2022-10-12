Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 99,604 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 513,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,995. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.