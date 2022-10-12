Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,773. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

