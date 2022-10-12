Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,382. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

