Critical Analysis: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) & Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Modern Cinema Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 26.07 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -35.59 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Modern Cinema Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty.

16.1% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMX Royalty and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.72%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -16.07% 1.28% 0.88% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Modern Cinema Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

