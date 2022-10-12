CryptoGuards 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00 (CGAR)

CryptoGuards (CGAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. CryptoGuards has a total market cap of $3.05 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoGuards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoGuards has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One CryptoGuards token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CryptoGuards

CryptoGuards launched on December 16th, 2021. CryptoGuards’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 tokens. CryptoGuards’ official Twitter account is @cryptoguardsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoGuards is cryptoguards.me.

CryptoGuards Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoGuards (CGAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoGuards has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoGuards is 0.00000022 USD and is down -4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoguards.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoGuards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoGuards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoGuards using one of the exchanges listed above.

