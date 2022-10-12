CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Down 9.8%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 61,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,582,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $536.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 22,592 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $136,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,816.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock valued at $46,670,570. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $6,555,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $4,726,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 989,524 shares in the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

