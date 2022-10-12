Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 1,504 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 181,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,562,223. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 billion. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.