Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 1,988 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after buying an additional 182,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 192,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. 12,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,780. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66.

