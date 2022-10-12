Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. 11,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $71.48 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

