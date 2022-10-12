Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Essential Utilities makes up 1.5% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,705,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,795,000 after buying an additional 2,099,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,353. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.287 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

