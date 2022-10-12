Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,152 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 3.87% of S&W Seed worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $193,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 68.6% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,042. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.29. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a negative net margin of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&W Seed



S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

