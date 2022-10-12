Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 1.48% of RGC Resources worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000.

RGC Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RGCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64.

RGC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

