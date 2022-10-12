Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Ingredion accounts for 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

