Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.26.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.82. The stock had a trading volume of 38,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.13 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $191.65 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

