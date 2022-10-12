Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 16,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 165,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.57. 15,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,245. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.