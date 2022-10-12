Cwm LLC Has $72.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,918 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $72,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 387,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG remained flat at $95.40 during trading on Wednesday. 100,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.15 and a 1 year high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

