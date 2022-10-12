Cwm LLC Purchases 473,711 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,711 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $251,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,079,437 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

