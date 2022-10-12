D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 15,469 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $179.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

