D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,400 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,753. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $162.51 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.55.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

