D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 3,385 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in PepsiCo by 57.8% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.41. 88,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

