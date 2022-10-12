DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Financial in a report issued on Friday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heritage Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

HFWA stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,259,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after buying an additional 27,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

