Daikicoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,794.00 (DIC)

Daikicoin (DIC) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Daikicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $1,794.00 worth of Daikicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daikicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Daikicoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Daikicoin Coin Profile

Daikicoin’s total supply is 210,361,557 coins and its circulating supply is 210,538,806 coins. Daikicoin’s official Twitter account is @daikicoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Daikicoin is www.daikicoin.org.

Daikicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Daikicoin (DIC) is a cryptocurrency . Daikicoin has a current supply of 210,361,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Daikicoin is 0.00871329 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,303.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.daikicoin.org/.”

Daikicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daikicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Daikicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Daikicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

