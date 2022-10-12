Darden Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $128.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $125.24. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

