Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 23,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Insider Activity

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 447,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.