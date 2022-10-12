Decred (DCR) Market Cap Reaches $358.58 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Decred has a market capitalization of $358.58 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $24.87 or 0.00129631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decred has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00291107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00061386 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00025056 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,185,885 coins and its circulating supply is 14,420,769 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

