Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Down 4.5%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 2,008,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,259,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Deepmatter Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

About Deepmatter Group

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

