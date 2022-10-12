Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.70

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.70 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 110780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 104.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 150.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.