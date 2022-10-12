Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DFFN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,274. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.53. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $25.24.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.29). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

