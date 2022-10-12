Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 9.8% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 2,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,595. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

