Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Holdings Boosted by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 66.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,187,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,353 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,609. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.