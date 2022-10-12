DinoSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,147.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 428.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One DinoSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 378.8% against the dollar. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $270.06 and $17,147.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s launch date was June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,600 tokens. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/dinoswapofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @dinoswaphq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DinoSwap is dinoswap.exchange. DinoSwap’s official message board is medium.com/dinoswapofficial.

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap (DINO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. DinoSwap has a current supply of 160,454,123.30081597 with 152,438,413.47029755 in circulation. The last known price of DinoSwap is 0.00122882 USD and is down -81.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dinoswap.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

