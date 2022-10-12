Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Trading Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $149.09 and last traded at $155.08. 846,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,419,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.73.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GUSH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 2,210.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 239.6% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.