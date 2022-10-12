Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 99,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 82,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,384,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 152,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,190,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 60,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

