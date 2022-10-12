DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Up to $44.54

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.54, but opened at $45.73. DocuSign shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 50,347 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 174.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

