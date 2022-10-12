DOGGY Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $60,397.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DOGGY has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DOGGY Token Profile

DOGGY is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,124,310 tokens. The official website for DOGGY is cryptodoggies.io. DOGGY’s official Twitter account is @thedoggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DOGGY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOGGY (DOGGY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DOGGY has a current supply of 4,040,124,309.8075. The last known price of DOGGY is 0.00038723 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $73,067.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptodoggies.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

