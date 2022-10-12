Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 553.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,792 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.12% of Dollar General worth $69,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

DG stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.44. 20,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

