Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Now Covered by Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

NAPA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. 10,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $23.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.55.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.