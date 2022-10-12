Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $94.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Duke Energy traded as low as $88.49 and last traded at $88.89, with a volume of 48941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.53.

DUK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after purchasing an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

