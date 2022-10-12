Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Dutch Bros worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. 15,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,782. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

